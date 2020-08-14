Michael K. Goik Sells 3,000 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 27,236.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

