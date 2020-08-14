Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

MTRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Metro Bank to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.44 ($2.58).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.39) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.55 ($4.81).

In related news, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £570,000 ($745,195.45). Also, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,394.82).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.