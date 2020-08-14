Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of MED stock opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $183.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

