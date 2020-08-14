Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) & Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO) Critical Survey

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 4.49 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.77 $4.16 million $0.34 22.44

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Risk & Volatility

Mastermind has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -28.05% -67.44% -46.29% Travelzoo -16.47% -76.53% -11.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mastermind.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mastermind on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

