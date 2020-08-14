Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Marriott International worth $93,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.04.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

