Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.22

Media stories about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a coverage optimism score of -2.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Marret Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.87.

Get Marret Resource alerts:

Marret Resource Company Profile

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Marret Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marret Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.