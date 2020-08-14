Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) Raises Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Magellan Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $1.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is A$55.46. Magellan Financial Group has a 12 month low of A$30.10 ($21.50) and a 12 month high of A$74.91 ($53.51).

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.