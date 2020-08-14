MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.64 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

