Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.