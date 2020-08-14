Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £151.20 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.67).

On Thursday, July 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 488 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($197.78).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 29.18 ($0.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion and a PE ratio of 74.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.67. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 29 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

