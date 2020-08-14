LiveRamp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 392% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of RAMP opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $950,102.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,169 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,265 shares of company stock worth $2,022,586 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

