LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 1737580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.
RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.
In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,005,185.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,848.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $32,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,530.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,265 shares of company stock worth $2,022,586 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.37.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.
Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.