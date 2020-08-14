LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 1737580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,005,185.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,848.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $32,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,530.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,265 shares of company stock worth $2,022,586 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 188,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

