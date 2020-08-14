LiteCoin Ultra Trading 106.4% Higher Over Last Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 106.4% against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $2,666.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,060.33 or 3.92205662 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

