Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,203.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.