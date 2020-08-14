Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%.

LINC stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

