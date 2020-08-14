Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$42.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$24.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.81.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Linamar will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

