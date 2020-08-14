LEOcoin Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $76,604.52 and $297.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,743.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.03634125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.02504413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00481778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00784115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00725103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00058931 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.