Leo J. Jr. Hindery Sells 5,579 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $49,597.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,700.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HMTV opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

