Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Trading Up 17.7%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s share price traded up 17.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $83.35, 786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31,340% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Get Legrand alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.