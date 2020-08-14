Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.62), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PLRX stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for fibrotic diseases. The company focuses on tissue-specific integrin modulation and EMT inhibition fibrosis diseases in lungs, liver, muscle, kidney, skin, heart, and the gastrointestinal tract. Its pipeline includes PLN-74809, an inhibitor of aVß1/aVß6 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis; and PLN-1474, an inhibitor of TGF-ß activation by the integrin aVß1 for the treatment of end-stage liver fibrosis in NASH.

