Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$183.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$160.00.

LAS.A stock opened at C$162.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.58. The stock has a market cap of $516.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$188.99.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

