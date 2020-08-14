Lance Rosenzweig Sells 1,764 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56.

Lance Rosenzweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00.

Shares of NXGN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

