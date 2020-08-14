Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$30.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$27.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

