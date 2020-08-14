Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$27.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.36. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$28.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

