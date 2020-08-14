Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Kuverit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $71,265.78 and $713.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $740.54 or 0.06305708 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00017369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,267,184 tokens. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

