Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,493,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter.

KTB stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 182.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

