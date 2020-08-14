Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €39.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €39.50 ($46.47) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.50 ($54.71).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

