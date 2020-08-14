KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 28.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 71.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,932,000 after buying an additional 3,738,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 268.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

