Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,140,254.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,668. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

