KeyCorp Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $60.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.74. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 662,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 808,844 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.