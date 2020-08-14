Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 1,494 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

