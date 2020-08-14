Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

KMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

KMDA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kamada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

