Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 247.5% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

