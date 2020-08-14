Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

