JMP Securities Lowers Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfenex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 326,783 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 112.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 690,166 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 72.8% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,792 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 42.9% during the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

