Jeffrey Baevsky Purchases 5,000 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Director Jeffrey Baevsky bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.