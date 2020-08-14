Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apollo Global Management LLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

APO stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,067 shares of company stock worth $4,327,658 in the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

