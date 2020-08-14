Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Subsea 7 SA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

