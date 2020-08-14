Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$39.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$35.50 to C$39.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JWEL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC set a C$36.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$36.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.22. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23.

In related news, Director Mark Hornick sold 350,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$11,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504,801 shares in the company, valued at C$16,406,032.50.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.