James J. Jeter Sells 4,234 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James J. Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $302,493.50.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $15,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

