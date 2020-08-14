Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after buying an additional 313,188 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after buying an additional 274,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 208,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

