ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 96 ($1.26) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 118.40 ($1.55).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 62.72 ($0.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.86. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17).

ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Equities research analysts predict that ITV will post 1418.9999575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £2,680.28 ($3,504.09).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

