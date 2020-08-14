iShares Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,295 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 962% compared to the average volume of 593 call options.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

