iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Short Interest Down 57.8% in April

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

