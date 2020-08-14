iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OLEM) Shares Down 1.5%

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OLEM) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.58, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

