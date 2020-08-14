Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 299 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 434% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

