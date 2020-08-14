Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76, approximately 2,834 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

