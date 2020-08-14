Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 73.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2,663.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 74,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

