Intrust Bank NA Sells 746 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

