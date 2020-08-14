Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,766 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 478.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.